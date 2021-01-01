College of Engineering Mechanical Engineering

Lekha Duvvoori is a senior Mechanical Engineering major and Linguistics minor with a passion for working with her hands. She's been a member of CalSol, the UC Berkeley solar vehicle team since her very first semester. She was brakes lead her sophomore year and Engineering Director her junior year, overseeing the Mechanical, Electrical, and Solar subteams. In the summer of 2019 she raced their 9th generation vehicle, Tachyon, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, and drove the solar car across the Australian Outback for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge that fall.

